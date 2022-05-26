Allie Fosheim and Genna Luciano, creative directors for El Bandido Yankee Tequila, join Dane Neal at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago. Hear as Genna and Allie share appreciation for the first fully attended show since the pandemic, bringing restaurants, bars and related businesses from around the world together at McCormick Place this week. Listen as Allie and Genna fill us in on El Bandido Yankee, what makes it special, different and how this fastest growing Tequila brand is going from 15 states to over 30 in 2022. They share cool things happening in Chicago and Memorial Day celebrations going on at Lake of the Ozarks and around the country. For more information on events, locations, recipes and more for the Tequila that’s “So Smooth it’s Criminal” go to www.elbandidoyankee.com

