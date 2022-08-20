The longtime voice of the Chicago Air and Water Show, Herb Hunter joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Herb talks about how the event has grown and evolved from 1959 into the amazing experience it is today bringing airborne excitement to over 2 million fans. Herb shares the tributes for recently passed driving force of the fest Rudy Malnati Jr. and ways his memory is being honored all weekend. Listen as Herb fills us in on his favorite aircraft and big moments not to miss for this year’s first full show since the pandemic including the Navy’s Blue Angels, Army Golden Knights and many more. For information on teams, times and all things Air and Water, check out https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/chicago_air_and_watershow.html

