The El Bandido Yankee “Road to the Hula Bowl” with UCF’s Terry Mohajir

University of Central Florida Athletic Director Terry Mohajir joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Terry shares anticipation for the upcoming Hula Bowl and the backstory of how it became a “home game” for UCF. Listen as Terry talks about UCF building itself towards national sports prominence, and the latest step with inclusion into the Big 12 Conference. Terry fills us in on having beloved quarterback McKenzie Milton play his final college football game at the “Bounce House” here at home and at the Hula Bowl. For more information on all things UCF check out https://www.ucf.edu/ and for tickets to see the game LIVE and to #BreakOutTheBandido at the Bounce House go to www.hulabowl.com
Dane Neal
Popular
Cow has quadrupletsAudio
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter