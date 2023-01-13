Tim Scheer and Jim Bob Morris – photos Dane Neal/WGN Radio

World Champion Pitmaster Tim Scheer joins Dane Neal and Jim Bob Morris on WGN Radio. Hear as Tim shares excitement for the signature Hula Bowl culinary experience coming up the “El Bandido Yankee – Blues Hog BBQ and Tequila Tailgate”. Listen as Tim talks about the amazing things Blues Hog is cooking up for players, coaches and fans at the celebrity charity golf outing and the pregame Tailgate as part of the 2023 Tunnel to Towers Hula Bowl experience. Jim Bob, Dane and Tim talk about the starting lineup of sauces, rubs and recipes that will be happening as well as the Gateway Drums that will be cooking it all! For more information on the teams and tickets go to www.hulabowl.com and for all the best BBQ be sure to check out www.BluesHog.com

Tim Scheer and NFL greats Marcus Allen and Tim Brown at the BBQ and Tequila Tailgate

El Bandido Yankee Hula Bowl Bandit