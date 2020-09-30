The ‘Dogfather’ Joe Gatto brings us his bestselling book…and a ‘rescue you can’t refuse’

Impractical Jokers superstar Joe Gatto joins Dane Neal to share he new bestselling book, highlighting his dogs, desserts and growing up Italian. Hear as Joe fills us in on the inspiration and experience writing and doing all the photography for “The Dogfather” and the unique way the pandemic played into the process. Listen as Joe talks about his (8) dogs and the importance of rescue and adopt don’t shop, plus the benefits of bringing older dogs into the family. Joe gives us the scoop on the latest projects with the Jokers and things to look forward to as well as excitement for recent Dog Week activities.

Get your copy of “The Dogfather” by Joe Gatto from Amazon or a book store near you and follow Joe’s Dogs and their adventures on Instagram @Gatto_pups