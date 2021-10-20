Tequila legend Julio Bermejo in Chicago with Bears, Blackhawks and El Bandido Yankee!

Tequila Legend Julio Bermejo at Chicago Blackhawks game

The world’s foremost expert on Agave spirits joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Julio shares his family’s journey in the restaurant and bar business and the creation of the iconic “Tommy Margarita” in San Francisco. Julio has been an ambassador for decades of making tequila the right way, with all natural process and ingredients and he brings that message and philosophy to Chicago with El Bandido Yankee. Listen as Julio shares his visit to top cocktail spots and stores in the Chicago area, as well as meeting fans and enthusiasts at his demos, the Bears tailgate with El Bandido Yankee co founders Jim Bob Morris and Chris Chelios and the Chicago Blackhawks season opener. Having Julio in town is definitely a reason to “Break Out The Bandido” and for more information on him and his legendary restaurant and bar in San Francisco check out https://www.tommystequila.com/ and to get the latest on the tequila that is “so smooth it’s criminal” be sure to go to https://elbandidoyankee.com/

El Bandido Yankee Tequila at Julio Bermejo demo