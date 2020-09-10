Talking Throwback with Tony Sizemore and a Life of Memories Made for Millions

A man who brought Bud racing and Dale Jr to millions of fans as well helping to build one of the most beloved weekends in racing with NASCAR’s Thowback weekend at Darlington Raceway, Tony Sizemore joins Dane to talk about some of the great memories in marketing through the years.

Hear as Tony talks about working with the team at Darlington to create the iconic weekend and getting drivers and sponsors on board to be a part of it all. Listen as Tony also shares Chicago connections with Cubs Cardinals, a blessed life with MLB Father Ted Sizemore and thoughts on the recent passing of Cardinals legend Lou Brock.

We are excited to hear about Tony’s next adventure post Nascar as he and wife wait on the World to be ready in 2021.