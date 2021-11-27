Star of Food Network’s “The Kitchen” and so much more, Sunny Anderson joins Dane Neal on Thanksgiving. Hear as Sunny shares her food favorites, tips for taking leftovers to the next level and family support for pie success. Listen as Sunny fills us in on the inspiration for her invention, the “Infladium”, available at Party City and the snack stadium you need for the big game, home gate or anytime you have a snack related celebration.
For more information on shows, specials and Sunny on TV go to www.FoodNetwork.com …For all things Sunny with projects, products recipes and more check out https://sunnyanderson.com/
Sunny Anderson talks turkey and tailgates with inspiration for fans, favorite foods and the Infladium!
