Star of Food Network’s “The Kitchen” Sunny Anderson joins Dane Neal to talk summer fun, 4th of July, Fireworks and her new hit show coming up. Hear as Sunny talks about the new season of BBQ Brawl and how costars Bobby Flay and Anne Burrell will coach and compete with 12 top team for the title. Listen as Sunny shares the strategy, food and locations for the show and ways some of BBQ’s best will win bragging right and more starting with Mondays 90 min premiere. For more information on showtimes and episodes go to www.foodnetwork.com

