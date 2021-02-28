Sunny Anderson gets to the truth of TOP foods on “My Faves vs Your Faves”!

One of OUR “faves”, Food Network SuperHost Sunny Anderson joins Dane Neal to share TWO New show premieres coming up on Food Network and Cooking Channel. Hear as Sunny shares the food fun and fights coming up with My Faves vs Your Faves, where people make their case for the best foods in cool categories like Bar Food, Diner Food and More! Listen as Sunny also shares the seasonal sweet treat for the eyes as she hosts Easter Basket Challenge. Sunny fill us in on how Peeps, Food, Fashion and Candy collide in a contentious competition where the cast hopes to leave with maybe a few cavities and $25,000! Hear as Sunny also shares excitement for new role as columnist for Food Network Magazine, bringing fans and their favorite ways to add flair and flavor to delicious dishes and meals to make… in issues starting in March. For more information on all things Sunny Anderson, on shows coming up, new columns and more check out www.FoodNetwork.com

