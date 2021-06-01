Steven Raichlen Grills Vegetables and MORE in New Book from the BBQ and Grilling Guru

Multi time James Beard Award winner, multi time Best Selling author Steven Raichlen joins Dane on the Summer Kick Off Special. Hear as Steven shares his new book “How To Grill Vegetables” and talks about ways to enjoy various vegetables in the best way possible by grilling and smoking. Listen as Steven shares extreme ways to “up your grill game”, signature slaws, dips and amazing desserts as only Raichlen can recommend. For more information on the new book, appearances, events and all things Steven Raichlen be sure to check out: https://barbecuebible.com
Dane Neal