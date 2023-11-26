The World Championship team including Steve Fehrmann and Steve Miklos celebrating with El Bandido Yankee Tequila

Throttleman for the World Championship Sun Print, Hooters, El Bandido boat racing team, Steve Miklos joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Steve shares excitement from the Championship in Key West and the hard work of the great team members that made it all possible. Listen as Steve fills us in on the post-race festivities including lots of El Bandido Yankee Tequila and fan support for their favorite team. Steve shares Chicago roots and an off-season plan that will have the team recharging and retooling for another warm weather World Championship. For more information on the team, boat races and more check out https://www.sunprintracing.com/

Every race weekend, by sea, air or land, make it #TequilaAtTheTrack with El Bandido Yankee, the “Official Tequila of Raceday”… and for events, recipes, cocktails and more, go to www.elbandidoyankee.com