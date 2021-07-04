Steve Letarte On The Road at Road America with NASCAR, Fans and Food on the 4th of July!

Champion crew chief and NBC commentator Steve Letarte joins Dane Neal to talk about all the action on track for Independence Day. Hear as Steve shares his take on road courses in racing and appreciation for the National Park of Speed in Elkhart Lake. Listen as Steve talks about fans and new ways NASCAR is reaching them and how more people and stars are getting in on things. Hear as Steve gives his view on new ownership, new interest and also his friend Jeff Gordon making moves and more!
Dane Neal