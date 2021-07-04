Steve Letarte On The Road at Road America with NASCAR, Fans and Food on the 4th of July!

Dane Neal
Posted: / Updated:

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN – JULY 03: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Menards/Richmond Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 at Road America on July 03, 2021 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

NBC SPORTS GROUP — 2018 Hosts — Pictured: Steve Letarte, NASCAR on NBC Analyst — (Photo by: Rose Callahan/NBC Sports Group)

Champion crew chief and NBC commentator Steve Letarte joins Dane Neal to talk about all the action on track for Independence Day. Hear as Steve shares his take on road courses in racing and appreciation for the National Park of Speed in Elkhart Lake. Listen as Steve talks about fans and new ways NASCAR is reaching them and how more people and stars are getting in on things. Hear as Steve gives his view on new ownership, new interest and also his friend Jeff Gordon making moves and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dane Neal
DaneNeal

Dane Neal is a host and creator of both local and national radio and TV programs, award winning podcasts and food, travel and motorsports features having aired on hundreds of stations for over 20 years. Click for more.

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories