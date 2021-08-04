Star Distillers Chris Fletcher and Lexie Phillips share summer spirits journey with Jack Daniel’s and how The Jack is back with BBQ in the Hollow!

Master Distiller Chris Fletcher and new Assistant Distiller Lexie Phillips join Dane Neal recently On The Road. Hear how the team at Jack Daniel’s has been working to create the legendary liquid while fine tuning new and exciting expressions and special blends over the last year and a half. Listen as Lexie shares excitement for being the first woman in her new role and being one of the faces for the iconic brand. Hear as Chris fills us in on anticipation for the return of “The Jack” World Championship Invitational BBQ coming in Oct and how the very best in BBQ will bring smoke back to the hollow and crown a new champion this fall. Get all the latest on the history, tradition and new expressions happening in Lynchburg at www.jackdaniels.com and Stay Tuned for line up of this year’s JACK with “The Draw” happening this week adding the teams that will cook for BBQ immortality in October!
Dane Neal