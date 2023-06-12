Rico Abreu with El Bandido Yankee Blanco and Reposado – photos Dane Neal/WGN Radio

Star dirt track driver Rico Abreu joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Rico shares his passion for racing and appreciation for fans and families at the track. Rico talks about his recent visit to the Indy 500 and how he is excited to help raise awareness for dirt track racing and experience amazing events with fans, drivers and friends in racing. Listen as Rico fills us in on recent wins, breaking records and being dialed in on track with his team. Rico shares excitement for being part of El Bandido Yankee Racing and building his own Bandit persona into the Official Tequila of Raceday. Rico Abreu is So FAST its Criminal so keep up with him this summer if you can at https://ricoabreu.com/ and for events, cocktails, recipes, race weekends and more, make it “Tequila At The Track” at www.elbandidoyankee.com