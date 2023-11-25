Chris Chelios wall at the Barn Hockey Bar on Ogden – all photos Dane Neal/WGN Radio

Co founder and one of the driving forces for The Barn Hockey Bar on Odgen, Spencer Montgomery joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. After a Blackhawks overtime win, hear Spencer share the inspiration for the Barn, the passion behind it and for hockey in Chicago. Listen as Spencer talks about the spirits and personalities getting in on all the action, including El Bandido Yankee Tequila’s Chris Chelios and others. Spencer talks about great opportunities for good food and fan friendly fun, before, after and during games this year. The Barn Hockey Bar is located at 1659 W. Ogden and for more information on menus, events and more go to https://www.barnhockeybar.com/

