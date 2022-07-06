Star of the nation’s top Eric Church tribute, singer and songwriter Tim Gleason joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Tim shares his success and sharing the music of country superstar Eric Church as well as the full range of country greats his band covers and original songs that they write and perform as well. Listen as Tim shares excitement for the free upcoming El Bandido Yankee Green Flag Kick Off Party, on July 11th 5pm to 9pm at Slinger Speedway. Tim talks about the music they will play, and fans love for country music, racing and a good party. For more information about Tim Gleason, music and concerts, including Slinger Nationals check out https://timgleasonmusic.com/For tickets and schedule for racing and events go to https://slingersuperspeedway.com/

And for cocktails, recipes and more with the Official Tequila of Raceday go to www.elbandidoyankee.com

