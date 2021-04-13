Simon Majumdar Gives His Take on Tournament of Champions II and Previews Podcast “Eat My Globe”

True Crime superstar Lt. Joe Kenda joins Dane Neal to talk about his unlikely path from solving murders to starring in top TV shows like Homicide Hunter on ID. Hear as Joe talks about how it all started, the experience of transitioning to television and how it has been a perfect fit for him and millions of fans. Hear as Joe shares the making of both the shows and also the work behind his newest bestselling book Killer Triggers. Listen as Lt. Kenda talks about the positives of sharing his experiences through books and TV and how the process gives new perspectives to fans and a healthy outlet for Joe as well. See Lt Joe Kenda on Discovery Plus with new program American Detective and get his book Killer Trigger on Amazon, at your local bookstore and wherever books are sold!