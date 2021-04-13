Simon Majumdar Gives His Take on Tournament of Champions II and Previews Podcast “Eat My Globe”

The one and only Simon Majumdar joins Dane Neal to share the huge hit show Tournament Of Champions II on the Food Network. As a veteran of iconic programs like Iron Chef…Simon talks about how Tournament of Champions combines high stakes culinary action from world class Chefs and the drama and coverage of big time playoff sports… Listen as Simon gives us a feel for the behind the scenes thought process for the correspondents and the odds of fun happening on set with a star and series mastermind like Guy Fieri and fellow culinary correspondent Justin Warner. Simon also shares the scoop behind his pandemic experience, bucket list locations for tasty travel as the world opens up and the passion behind his popular podcast “Eat My Globe”. Follow Simon on social media @SimonMajumdar, hear Eat My Globe where you get your podcasts and Tune In to Tournament of Champions II, Sunday Nights on the Food Network.
Dane Neal