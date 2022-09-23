Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits very own Serafin Alvarado joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Serafin fills us in on the vast array of regions represented and events during Chicago Gourmet that wine fans should not miss. Listen as Serafin shares excitement for experiences coming up, including some of Chicago’s most talented wine personalities going head to head in competition and of course bringing some of the world’s best wines together with chefs and lucky food fans. For more information on events, schedules, chefs and tickets, check out www.chicagogourmet.org

