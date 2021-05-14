See Umphrey’s McGee LIVE in Concert from Your Car…OR From Your Couch with Tourgigs

Sean T. Barnacle of Tourgigs joins Dane Neal along with Kevin Browning, Manager of the beloved jam band Umphrey’s McGee. Hear as Sean fills us in on the pandemic friendly Plan B Tour that is stopping by Chicagoland at Seat Gear stadium in Bridgeview May 14 and 15 and moving on to the Motor City from there. Listen as Umphrey’s McGee manager Kevin Browning talks about excitement for the upcoming shows and how great it is to be back “Home” and playing live for a local audience. Sean explains why fans love Umphrey’s McGee, the appeal of the music and the 6 one of a kind shows that people will see and experience on the Plan Bee Tour and streaming live through Tourgigs. For more information on shows, times and exclusive merchandise check out Tourgigs.com and to keep up with Umphrey’s McGee no matter where (or everywhere!) they may be, go to https://www.umphreys.com/

