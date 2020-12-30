Sean T. Barnicle and Tourgigs bring the biggest bands and best music live to your living room!

Tourgigs COO and Co-founder Sean T. Barnicle joins Dane to talk about Tourgigs and New Year’s Eve Live concert “The Jungle Show”. Hear as Sean shares the story of Tourgigs and the leadership team that helps create unforgettable shows and events with artists like Pearl Jam, Bruno Mars and Bruce Springsteen and more. Listen as Sean shares his Chicago roots, his longtime love of live music and excitement of great things coming up for Tourgigs in 2021. For more information and info on New Year’s Eve check out www.tourgigs.com.
Dane Neal