S.A.C.R.E.D Agave, Mexico and Mezcal on Cinco De Mayo!

Dane Neal

The Agave plant in Mexico

The Founder of S.A.C.R.E.D Agave, Lou Bank joins Dane Neal on the road. Hear as Lou shares the unique view of the Mezcal scene during the pandemic and from the perspective of one of its leading advocates. Listen as Lou fills us in on the challenges of the industry and current times as well as ways to find and enjoy Agave spirits. Lou talks about things he doing with demos, “Virtual Happy Hours” and events that are making the most of the moments we have together and apart.

For more information on S.A.C.R.E.D and its important work supporting the family producers of Mezcal and agave spirits check out www.sacred.mx

Lou Bank, Founder of S.A.C.R.E.D Agave

