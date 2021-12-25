Ryan Rottman and Aaron Rodgers bring star power to stats and sports with “OSDB”

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladeshi authorities buried 23 unclaimed bodies on Saturday after a day-long search failed to recover more victims or survivors of a massive fire on a crowded river ferry that left 40 people dead.

Habibur Rahman, a top government official, said he had an incomplete list of 17 missing people who were on board the ferry on Friday when the fire awoke passengers around 3 a.m., forcing many to leap into cold waters and swim ashore.