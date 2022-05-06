Jonathan Consante of Park Tavern in Rosemont joins Dane Neal to talk tequilas and special celebrations coming up. Hear as Jonathan shares his team’s commitment to great food at Park Tavern and drink specials featuring El Bandido Yankee Tequila as well as music, merchandise giveaways and more set for the holiday weekend. Listen as Jonathan fills us in on the fun for families, game watch parties and all the ways people love Park Taven in the heart of Rosemont’s cool entertainment district. For more information on all the action happening as we head into summer go to https://www.parktavernrosemont.com/

