Ron Capps at 2022 U.S. Nationals with fans – photos Dane Neal/WGN Radio

Defending World Funny Car Champion and team owner, Ron Capps joins Dane Neal live at the U.S. Nationals at IRP. Hear as Ron shares excitement for the biggest race on the NHRA schedule and great crowds and fan support at the “Big Go” in Indy. Listen as Ron talks about perfect timing with the title and transition to team owner and importance of great support and partnership as part of the NAPA Racing family. NHRA is both fast and loud and Ron shares his love for heavy metal music and his connection and friendship with some of rock and roll’s biggest stars. The future is bright as Ron Capps and team Toyota head into the playoffs with their first ever U.S. Nationals win powering them towards potential back-to-back Championships. For more information on Ron Capps and all the action on and off the track, check out https://roncappsmotorsports.com