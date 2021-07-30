Romain Grosjean on Racing in 2021, New Book and Getting Ready for REV Indy!

Dane Neal
Posted: / Updated:

#51: Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Pic courtesy of Romain Grosjean

Longtime Formula 1 Driver and current IndyCar racing star Romain Grosjean joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Romain talks about success so far this season and being prepared for all types of tracks as part of the NTT Data IndyCar series. Listen as Romain shares his love of food, his new book written with his wife Marion and how they worked together to make it happen. Romain fills us in on excitement of being the Chair for the REV Indy event coming up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the amazing food, his Chef collaborations and the important causes being supported. For more information on Romain Grosjean, his book and racing check out https://www.romaingrosjean.com/en/home/ and to see the Chefs, Drivers and great causes being celebrated and supported go to https://revindy.org/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dane Neal
DaneNeal

Dane Neal is a host and creator of both local and national radio and TV programs, award winning podcasts and food, travel and motorsports features having aired on hundreds of stations for over 20 years. Click for more.

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories