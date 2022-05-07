Former Formula 1 driver and IndyCar star Romain Grosjean joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Romain shares his passion for racing and excitement for fans as they get ready for the highly anticipated and immediately sold-out Miami Grand Prix. Romain talks about the current popularity of racing and his transition to IndyCar after 10 years in Formula 1 and moving to America over the last year. Listen as Romain fills us in on his many favorite places in the United States, his love for Wisconsin, appreciation for his team and sponsors at Andretti Autosport as well as the extreme excitement leading up to his first Indy 500. For more information on all things Romain be sure to go to https://www.romaingrosjean.com

