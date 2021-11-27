Robert Irvine kicks off the holidays with thanks for family, friends, fans, latest food TV, and our troops

Dane Neal
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: Chef and TV personality Robert Irvine visits the Build Series to discuss The Food Network series “Restaurant: Impossible” at Build Studio on January 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Food Network star Chef Robert Irvine joins Dane Neal on Thanksgiving to talk about turkey, traditions and looking forward to the holidays. Hear as Robert shares his latest efforts supporting our men and women in uniform and importance of recognition for our military especially during the holiday season. Listen as Robert fills us in on the next season of his hit show Restaurant Impossible and how fans have supported this program’s television journey for over 12 years. Robert talks about projects and products coming up with new spirits, events with the troops and excitement for a new show with Bar Rescue star Jon Taffer slated for spring.
For more information on all things Robert and good works going on go to https://robertirvinefoundation.org/

