Robert Irvine is Ready For Summer Grilling, Golf and Support for our Military!

Star of one of Food Network fans favorite shows “Restaurant Impossible” Chef Robert Irvine joins Dane Neal on Memorial Day. Listen as Robert talks about important causes and commitment to help our men and women in uniform. Hear as Robert shares his travels shooting shows and the challenges faced by the restaurant community. Robert fills us in on events coming up, love for racing and what he and Gail grill up in the back yard on the few days he gets home to relax. Chef Robert Irvine never stops so keep up with him if you can on Food Network and at https://chefirvine.com/
