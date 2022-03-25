Publican Quality Meats – photo by John Philp

Chef Rob Levitt of Publican Quality Meats joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Rob talks about the excitement around this year’s Restaurant Week and having people back into the restaurant and patio. Listen as Rob shares his story, joining forces with the legendary Chef Paul Kahan and how PQM has created customers, fans and relationships through food. Rob fills us in on the menu for this year’s Restaurant Week and why longtime PQM fans are lining up for an all-time favorite and why new customers need to get in on reservations while they last. For more information on specials, demos, dinners and more go to https://www.publicanqualitymeats.com/ and for all things going on for Chicago Restaurant Week check out https://www.choosechicago.com/chicago-restaurant-week/