Sprint Car driver Rico Abreu with trophies and tequila

Sprint Car superstar Rico Abreu joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Rico talks about his success in 2023, big moments and the teamwork that lead to a 15 win season and many many great finishes. Rico shares how he is relaxing during racing’s short off-season and how he and the team are recharging to be ready for what could be the biggest season of his career. Rico fills us in on anticipation for 2024, with high profile races, new series excitement and more prize money than ever for the sport. Hear as Rico talks about the importance of the fans and sponsors support with appreciation specifically for El Bandido Yankee Tequila and looking forward to some great things in the works for next year. For more information on the RAR team, Rico merch and even canine crew member Gus, check out https://www.ricoabreu.com/

