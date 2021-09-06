Chef Rick Bayless joins Dane Neal to share excitement for this year’s Chicago Gourmet and his signature event “Tacos and Tequila” coming up! Listen as Chef Bayless fills us in on his deep connections with Chicago and through the years helping to make it a world class dining destination. Chef Bayless talks about great new things happening for fans at his YouTube Channel and a New York restaurant coming soon!
For more information on the 2021 Chicago Gourmet go to www.ChicagoGourmet.org and for all things Rick Bayless be sure to check out https://www.rickbayless.com/
Rick Bayless takes tacos, tequila, mezcal and more to Chicago Gourmet!
