2023 NHRA, Gatornationals

NHRA Funny Car World Champion Ron Capps joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Ron shares his appreciation for being back in the Chicago area and going for his 3rd consecutive Championship this year. Ron fills us in on the satisfaction so far as a team owner and challenges overall, while maintaining top form on track. Ron talks about his food adventures over the last couple years and fun ways to connect with fans and great food spots around the tracks they travel to. See Ron Capps in the Napa Toyota with all the stars of the NHRA This weekend and for tickets and more go to www.nhra.com

