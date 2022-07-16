Reid Millard and 2021 Wiener Nationals winner

Driving force in motorsports and owner of the Randolph County Raceway, Reid Millard joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Reid shares excitement for the upcoming Wiener Nationals, bringing great drivers, music, spirits, food and fun to race fans in Missouri. Listen as Reid talks about his lifelong passion for racing and enthusiasm for bringing big time entertainment to the track he took over this year. Reid gives us all the details for the 2022 Wiener Nationals that will include the iconic “Wiener Mobile” as the pace car on track and the “Official Tequila of Raceday”, El Bandido Yankee making fans in the stands happy with their signature margaritas. In addition to the action on track Reid is helping to raise awareness and funds for important causes both local and national with support for the Gary Sinise Foundation and our Veterans and First Responders. The racing action will take place on track at Randolph County Raceway Sun July 17th and for tickets, information on events and more check out https://m.facebook.com/RandolphCountyRaceway/

The 2022 Wiener Nationals will also be watchable live on FLO Racing as well at www.floracing.com