Turkey sandwich from Green Street smoked meats during Dr. BBQ visit

BBQ Hall of Famer Ray Lampe “Dr. BBQ” joins Dane Neal recently on WGN Radio. Hear as Ray talks about the Turkey Tour across the state and great stops along the way to bring the best of BBQ and the National Turkey Federation to food fans. Listen as Ray fills us in on top tailgate tips as we kick off football season and ways to add Turkey to the starting lineup. For more information on all things Turkey and BBQ check out www.TurkeySmoke.org and to bring Turkey to the big game go to https://tailgatewithturkey.com/