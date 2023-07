NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Ray talks about his career in racing and as championship crew chief with Jeff Gordon. Ray talk about the beauty of Chicago and history making impact of the race on the city streets as well as the teams and drivers and how they will make it all happen during race weekend.

