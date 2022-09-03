NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon and Ray Evernham join Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jeff shares the backstory about his Porsche 992 cup car that he is racing at the “Sports Car Together Fest”. Jeff and Ray talk about career success and being back together for the first time in 22 years. Listen as both Jeff and Ray share racing roots and respect for Indianapolis Motor Speedway and excitement to be in this new racing setting and appreciation for the cars on track and competition coming up.

For more information on events, times tickets and more, go to https://newsroom.porsche.com/en_US/2022/company/porsche-sports-car-together-fest-indianapolis-motor-speedway-2022-28569.html

