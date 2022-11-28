Educational ambassador Solo Greene joins Vince Davis and Dane Neal on Preparedness Matters. Solo is a member of the Nez Perce tribe and an education specialist with an environmental group on the tribe’s reservation in Idaho, he began going into elementary schools five or six years ago to speak to students. Listen as Solo shares his efforts to bring native students the best opportunities for success through school while maintaining connections with tribal heritage and traditions. Solo gives his thoughts on the importance and value of Native American Heritage Month and the lessons to be learned and shared.

For more information on episodes, programs and partners go to www.preparednessmattersllc.com

