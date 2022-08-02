The Red Guide to Recovery, resource handbook for disaster survivors

Author and preparedness advocate Sean Scott joins Vince Davis and Dane Neal for Preparedness Matters. Hear as Sean talks about his experiences and the inspiration that led to him writing his groundbreaking guide. Listen as Sean shares situations that people find themselves with all types of disasters and trying to rebuild their homes, businesses and lives. For more information on Sean Scott and the Red Guide to Recovery as well as the version for Native Americans and other ways Sean is making a positive difference go to https://theredguidetorecovery.com/

