Star of hit shows Homicide Hunter and American Detective, Lt. Joe Kenda joins Vince Davis and Dane Neal on Preparedness Matters. Hear as Lt. Kenda shares input and advice on being prepared in an “active shooter” situation. Listen as Lt. Kenda fills us in on his new show and the things his fans will enjoy about the current format and cases featured. Lt. Kenda gives us his thoughts on law enforcement and his career along with inspiration for the next generation of officers in America. For more information follow @LtJoeKenda on Twitter and watch American Detective on Discovery Plus. For information on programs, partners and more check out www.preparednessmattersllc.com

