Lisa Orloff, founder of World Cares Center joins Vince Davis and Dane Neal on Preparedness Matters. Hear as Lisa shares the genesis of the organization in the immediate aftermath of September 11th. Lisa fills us in on her path from the fashion world to a leading voice in shaping the way volunteers can have positive roles and impact in disasters relief efforts. Listen as Lisa talks about the support for New York City and the transition to other disasters around the world and the creation of the groundbreaking certification programs that allow everyone in the affected communities to be empowered to play an important role. For more information about World Cares Center initiatives and programs, go to www.worldcares.org

For more episodes, programs and partners be sure to check out www.preparednessmattersllc.com