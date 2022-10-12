Executive Director of Emergency Management at Tulane University, Jason Ferguson joins Vince Davis and Dane Neal on Preparedness Matters. Hear as Jason shares his journey through public health, student affairs and emergency preparedness that led him to where he is today at Tulane. Listen as Jason fills us in on exciting efforts at Tulane and helping to build the foundation and future in New Orleans. For more information on Jason and emergency preparedness at Tulane check out https://emergencyprep.tulane.edu/jason-ferguson

And for more information about programs, partners and episodes go to www.preparednessmattersllc.com

