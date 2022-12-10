Howie Rose, Senior Program Manager Emergency Preparedness and Response, Power Operations for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) joins Vince Davis and Dane Neal on Preparedness Matters. Hear as Howie shares the great history of the TVA and the 88 years of service to over ten million residents in seven states. Listen as Howie fills us in on the preparedness side of power, with communications and coordination with many important partners in the process. Howie fills us in on current advancements and challenges with new technology along with the vulnerabilities built in and facing the TVA and other power entities that have now become targets around the world. Howie shares excitement for the future of the industry and the transformative changes coming with renewable energy, solar power and more. For more information on the work of the TVA and the history and future of this company and its ten thousand employees, go to https://www.tva.com/

