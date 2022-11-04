Senior Manager of Domestic Operations for Project Hope, Harley Jones joins Vince Davis and Dane Neal on Preparedness Matters. Hear as Harley shares the history and vision of the organization and how Project Hope took on and overcame challenges during the pandemic, emerging stronger and more impactful. Listen as Harley also shares the Project Hope commitment to native populations and the support the organization offers around the country. For more information about the important work of Project Hope and ways to get involved and support, go to https://www.projecthope.org/

And for more information on episodes, programs and partners be sure to visit www.preparednessmattersllc.com

