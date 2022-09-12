FEMA Region 10 Administrator, Willie Nunn

FEMA Region 10 Administrator Willie Nunn joins Dane Neal and Vince Davis for Preparedness Matters. Hear as Administrator Nunn shares this year’s focus and the importance of inclusion and diversity in outreach and activities as well as family planning for disasters. Vince and Willie talk about the unique challenges of tribal communities and efforts to reach and inform Americans in remote locations or without internet access. For more information during National Preparedness Month and beyond be sure to check out www.Ready.gov and for more on episodes, programs and partners go to www.preparednessmattersllc.com