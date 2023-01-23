Ed Conley book “Promote the Dog Sitter”

Celebrated voice in emergency preparedness and management, Ed Conley joins Vince Davis and Dane Neal on Preparedness Matters. Hear as Ed shares his career, lessons he has learned along the way, and thoughts on the next generation and future of those in the preparedness field. Ed fills us in on his new best-selling book “Promote the Dog Sitter” and the inspiration behind the book and many of the stories inside. For more information on Ed, projects, appearances and the book go to https://www.edwardconley.com/

For more information on episodes, programs and partners for Preparedness Matters check out www.preparednessmattersllc.com