In this episode, Vince Davis and Dane Neal interview respected disaster experts Bob McCreight and Curry Mayer about their exciting new book The Future of Emergency Management After 2020: The New, The Novel, and The Nasty.

From climate-related catastrophes to human-caused events, the authors present an eye-opening, provocative collaboration of research and interviews with dozens of experts.

For emergency managers in 2020, better strategies were needed to overcome major crises and disasters wrapped around the COVID-19 pandemic that triggered instability and upended normal life. Mega-disasters and cascading catastrophes now must be imagined and managed effectively.

The Future of Emergency Management After 2020 examines the past, present, and future challenges that will impact the landscape of public safety and emergency management in the post-pandemic era.

For more information, or to get the book go to https://www.amazon.com/Future-Emergency-Management-After-2020/dp/164143497X

