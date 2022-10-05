CEO of Team Rubicon, Art delaCruz, joins Vince Davis and Dane Neal on Preparedness Matters. Hear as Art shares his distinguished career and the journey of the unique disaster response organization driven by volunteer veterans and leading the way here and around the word. For more information on efforts and how to support and volunteer go to https://teamrubiconusa.org/

And for more information about programs, partners and episodes go to www.preparednessmattersllc.com

