Latasha Causey, President of Phoenix Raceway joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Latasha shares excitement to host her first race weekend as President, and in her hometown of Phoenix. Listen as Latasha talks about her vision to bring more people to racing and having fun with fans leading up to the events. Latasha shares her thoughts on the opportunity and also responsibility to be a role model for many as the first woman of color to be a track President in NASCAR. For more information on all the events, activities, tickets and more go to https://www.phoenixraceway.com

For events, cocktails, recipes and more with the Official Tequila of Phoenix Raceway, make it #TequilaAtTheTrack and visit www.elbandidoyankee.com