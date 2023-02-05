Managing Director of Driver and Team Marketing for NASCAR, Patrick Rogers joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Patrick previews the second race taking place at the legendary L.A. Coliseum and all the work to make this miracle of music, marketing and motorsports happen. Listen as Patrick talks about new fans and excitement around the sport in places like Los Angeles and also anticipation for the Chicago Street Race running this summer. See the Busch Light CLASH at the Coliseum on February 5th and for schedules, tickets and more for all the races and events this year, check out www.NASCAR.com
